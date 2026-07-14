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ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
ICU Medical logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • ICU Medical shares moved above their 200-day moving average, trading as high as $157.64 after crossing the key technical level of $138.91. The stock last traded near $157.60 on volume of 155,803 shares.
  • Analysts remain broadly bullish on the stock, with multiple upgrades and a consensus rating of “Buy.” MarketBeat’s consensus price target is $168.40, while BTIG initiated coverage with a $170 target and Needham raised its rating to Buy with a $165 target.
  • Recent earnings were stronger than expected, as ICU Medical reported $1.97 EPS versus the $1.78 estimate and revenue of $525.77 million, though sales declined 12.3% year over year. The company also reiterated FY2026 guidance of 7.75 to 8.45 EPS.
  • Interested in ICU Medical? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $138.91 and traded as high as $157.64. ICU Medical shares last traded at $157.60, with a volume of 155,803 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ICU Medical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ICU Medical from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICU Medical presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $168.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ICUI

ICU Medical Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company's 50-day moving average is $137.86 and its 200-day moving average is $138.91.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $525.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $520.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,447 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $303,623.76. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 19,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,596.80. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Greenberg sold 2,424 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $297,933.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at $978,363.60. This trade represents a 23.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 173.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $130,638,000 after acquiring an additional 690,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,083,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,148,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in ICU Medical by 1,604.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 303,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $43,294,000 after purchasing an additional 285,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in ICU Medical by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 386,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $46,371,000 after purchasing an additional 272,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company's stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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