IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $230.67 and last traded at $230.4650, with a volume of 39126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $228.96.

Get IDEX alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $242.00) on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $242.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IEX

IDEX Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business's fifty day moving average price is $217.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.58 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.IDEX's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. IDEX's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 6.3% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,623 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,068 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 13,180 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IDEX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IDEX wasn't on the list.

While IDEX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here