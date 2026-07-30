IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Raised to $275.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. TD Cowen's target price suggests a potential upside of 17.73% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings raised IDEX from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 target price on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $268.00 price target on IDEX in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.44.

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IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.58. 432,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.04. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.40. IDEX has a 12-month low of $157.25 and a 12-month high of $243.80.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $920.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $905.38 million. IDEX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. IDEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.850 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $3,311,159.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,134.76. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 104.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting IDEX

Here are the key news stories impacting IDEX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.32, versus the $2.11 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 6.4% year over year to $920.6 million, topping estimates of approximately $905.4 million. IDEX quarterly earnings report

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.32, versus the $2.11 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 6.4% year over year to $920.6 million, topping estimates of approximately $905.4 million. Positive Sentiment: Orders provided a strong forward-demand signal. Record orders reached roughly $1.07 billion, up 29% on a reported basis and 28% organically. Management cited robust AI data-center and semiconductor demand, as well as continued strength in space and defense markets. IEX Q2 deep dive

Record orders reached roughly $1.07 billion, up 29% on a reported basis and 28% organically. Management cited robust AI data-center and semiconductor demand, as well as continued strength in space and defense markets. Positive Sentiment: IDEX raised its 2026 guidance. The company now expects organic sales growth of 5% to 6% and adjusted diluted EPS of $8.70 to $8.85, above its previous $8.35-to-$8.55 range and the approximately $8.49 consensus. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.20 to $2.25 also modestly exceeds estimates. IDEX lifts annual profit outlook

The company now expects organic sales growth of 5% to 6% and adjusted diluted EPS of $8.70 to $8.85, above its previous $8.35-to-$8.55 range and the approximately $8.49 consensus. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.20 to $2.25 also modestly exceeds estimates. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and capital returns remained supportive. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 28.1%, and IDEX returned $77 million through share repurchases and $54 million through dividends during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 28.1%, and IDEX returned $77 million through share repurchases and $54 million through dividends during the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price targets reported recently have a median of $250, indicating potential upside but also limited room if expectations are already reflected in the stock.

Analyst price targets reported recently have a median of $250, indicating potential upside but also limited room if expectations are already reflected in the stock. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity has consisted of two CEO sales totaling about 15,385 shares over the past six months, with no insider purchases. This is a modest cautionary signal, though the transactions may not be directly related to business conditions.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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