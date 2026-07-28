IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to announce earnings of $3.94 per share and revenue of $1.2002 billion for the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 70.87% and a net margin of 24.63%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $556.20 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $518.55 and a 12-month high of $769.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $593.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $749.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDXX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,218 shares of the company's stock worth $1,016,296,000 after purchasing an additional 181,955 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company's stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 184,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,879,000 after purchasing an additional 68,410 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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