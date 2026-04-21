IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sets New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $556.98 and last traded at $553.28, with a volume of 164394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $537.58.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IESC shares. Loop Capital set a $458.00 price objective on shares of IES in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IES from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of IES in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IES currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $458.00.

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IES Trading Up 2.9%

The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.67. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $488.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.80.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.23). IES had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 9.70%.The firm had revenue of $870.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.00 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IES news, CEO Matthew J. Simmes sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.26, for a total transaction of $2,531,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,575 shares in the company, valued at $47,373,279.50. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,048 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.50, for a total transaction of $2,672,916.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 10,590,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,607,549,024. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 20,659 shares of company stock worth $10,636,940 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 56.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in IES by 1,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in IES by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of IES in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company's stock.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: IESC is a specialty contractor providing integrated electrical and mechanical construction services, engineering, and systems integration across North America. The company focuses on delivering end-to-end solutions for commercial, industrial and mission-critical facilities, combining design, build, commission and maintenance capabilities to serve a wide range of markets.

Through its subsidiaries, IES offers a comprehensive portfolio of services including electrical distribution and infrastructure, mechanical contracting, process piping, controls and automation, energy management, and ongoing service and maintenance.

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