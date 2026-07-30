IG Group (LON:IGG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IG Group (LON:IGG - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 68.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. IG Group had a net margin of 43.07% and a return on equity of 26.63%.

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IG Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of IGG stock traded up GBX 17 on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,706. 733,420 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,699,536. The company has a market capitalization of £5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.53. IG Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,016 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 215.53. The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,823.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,561.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,250 price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IG Group from GBX 1,650 to GBX 1,750 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,850 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,288.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IGG

IG Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc ("IG") is a FTSE 100 financial technology company operating at the intersection of retail trading, technology and capital markets. Through its trusted brands - IG, tastytrade, Freetrade and Independent Reserve - the Group serves over 1.3 million customers worldwide, providing leveraged trading, stock trading and investments, and cryptocurrency trading via its proprietary platforms. For more information, visit www.iggroup.com.

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