IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$77.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$69.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$79.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

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IGM Financial Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$82.91 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$44.69 and a 1 year high of C$87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business's 50-day moving average is C$80.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$72.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter. IGM Financial had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of C$1.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.006816 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. IGM Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IGM Financial

In other news, Director J. Luke Gould sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.40, for a total value of C$862,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$693,840. This represents a 55.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Douglas Milne sold 6,620 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.98, for a total value of C$509,607.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,036 shares in the company, valued at C$79,751.28. This represents a 86.47% decrease in their position. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,039 shares of company stock worth $11,327,486. Insiders own 66.58% of the company's stock.

IGM Financial Company Profile

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $244 billion (CAD) in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London.

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