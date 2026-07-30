IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Hits New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$86.80 and last traded at C$87.32, with a volume of 371790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$81.93.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IGM. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$69.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$79.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Financial has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$78.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGM Financial

IGM Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of C$20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm's fifty day moving average is C$80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$72.93.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 29.97%.The business had revenue of C$1.07 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.006816 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. IGM Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

Insider Transactions at IGM Financial

In related news, Director James Patrick O'sullivan sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.90, for a total value of C$54,530.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 93,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$7,264,019.20. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their position. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,039 shares of company stock worth $11,327,486. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IGM Financial Company Profile

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $244 billion (CAD) in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London.

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