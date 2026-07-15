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IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
IGM Financial logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on IGM Financial to C$80.00 from C$72.00, though that still implies about 8.3% downside from the current share price.
  • Several other analysts also lifted their targets, and the stock now has a consensus Hold rating with an average price target of C$77.75.
  • IGM Financial shares rose 2.0% to C$87.26, near the 52-week high, while the company reported quarterly EPS of C$1.20 and saw recent insider selling.
  • Five stocks we like better than IGM Financial.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets' price target indicates a potential downside of 8.32% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$69.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$79.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TD lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$77.75.

View Our Latest Report on IGM

IGM Financial Stock Up 2.0%

TSE:IGM traded up C$1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$87.26. The company's stock had a trading volume of 290,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,344. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$42.64 and a 52-week high of C$87.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$79.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$71.25.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 29.97%.The company had revenue of C$1.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.006816 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IGM Financial news, Director James Patrick O'sullivan sold 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.90, for a total transaction of C$54,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 93,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$7,264,019.20. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,039 shares of company stock worth $11,327,486. 66.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IGM Financial

(Get Free Report)

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $244 billion (CAD) in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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