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IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$94.00 at TD

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
IGM Financial logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • TD raised its price target for IGM Financial from C$92 to C$94 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying 8.22% upside from the current price.
  • IGM shares rose 6.0% to C$86.86, near their 52-week high of C$87.99. However, the broader analyst consensus remains “hold,” with an average target of C$80.88.
  • IGM reported quarterly EPS of C$1.41 and revenue of C$1.07 million, while insiders sold 144,039 shares worth approximately C$11.3 million over the past three months.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at TD from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. TD's target price indicates a potential upside of 8.22% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$79.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$80.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IGM

IGM Financial Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of TSE:IGM traded up C$4.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$86.86. 438,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,921. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is C$80.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$72.93. The firm has a market cap of C$20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$44.69 and a 52-week high of C$87.99.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.07 million during the quarter. IGM Financial had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.006816 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Patrick O'sullivan sold 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.90, for a total value of C$54,530.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 93,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$7,264,019.20. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold a total of 144,039 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,486 in the last three months. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IGM Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $244 billion (CAD) in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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