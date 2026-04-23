Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.55 per share and revenue of $4.0069 billion for the quarter. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.07 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.16% and a net margin of 19.11%.Illinois Tool Works's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.5%

ITW stock opened at $267.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.52 and a 200-day moving average of $261.07. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $228.76 and a fifty-two week high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $278.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $271.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $270.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total value of $1,225,599.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,083.58. This represents a 42.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total value of $48,685,680.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 258,766 shares in the company, valued at $75,282,792.38. This represents a 39.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 293.0% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 424,547 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $110,705,000 after buying an additional 316,512 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 161.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 400,152 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $104,344,000 after buying an additional 246,994 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,149,458 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $283,112,000 after buying an additional 231,192 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,985,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $488,960,000 after buying an additional 207,295 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 534,542 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $131,658,000 after buying an additional 184,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company's stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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