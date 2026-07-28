Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $284.82, but opened at $298.71. Illinois Tool Works shares last traded at $297.6740, with a volume of 600,985 shares.

The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.350-11.550 EPS.

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Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

Key Stories Impacting Illinois Tool Works

Here are the key news stories impacting Illinois Tool Works this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Q2 revenue rose 6.1% year over year to $4.30 billion, above the $4.19 billion analyst estimate. Adjusted and GAAP EPS came in at $2.84, topping consensus estimates near $2.79-$2.80 and increasing 10.1% from $2.58 a year earlier. Illinois Tool Works Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Q2 revenue rose 6.1% year over year to $4.30 billion, above the $4.19 billion analyst estimate. Adjusted and GAAP EPS came in at $2.84, topping consensus estimates near $2.79-$2.80 and increasing 10.1% from $2.58 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash flow strengthened. Operating income increased 7.4% to a record $1.15 billion, while operating margin expanded 40 basis points to 26.7%. Operating cash flow reached $723 million and free cash flow rose 41% to $631 million, supporting dividends and $750 million of share repurchases. ITW Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year 2026 Guidance

Operating income increased 7.4% to a record $1.15 billion, while operating margin expanded 40 basis points to 26.7%. Operating cash flow reached $723 million and free cash flow rose 41% to $631 million, supporting dividends and $750 million of share repurchases. Positive Sentiment: ITW raised its 2026 guidance. The company now expects revenue of approximately $16.7 billion-$16.8 billion, organic revenue growth of 3%-4%, and GAAP EPS of $11.35-$11.55, with the EPS midpoint increased by $0.15. It also expects free cash flow to exceed net income and plans roughly $1.5 billion in share repurchases.

The company now expects revenue of approximately $16.7 billion-$16.8 billion, organic revenue growth of 3%-4%, and GAAP EPS of $11.35-$11.55, with the EPS midpoint increased by $0.15. It also expects free cash flow to exceed net income and plans roughly $1.5 billion in share repurchases. Positive Sentiment: Growth was broad in key businesses. Organic growth accelerated to 4.5%, led by double-digit expansion in Welding and Test & Measurement and Electronics, alongside solid performance in Polymers & Fluids. Management cited improving capital-expenditure-related demand and continued benefits from enterprise initiatives.

Organic growth accelerated to 4.5%, led by double-digit expansion in Welding and Test & Measurement and Electronics, alongside solid performance in Polymers & Fluids. Management cited improving capital-expenditure-related demand and continued benefits from enterprise initiatives. Neutral Sentiment: Price increases more than offset higher raw-material costs, although timing lags modestly weighed on margins. Acquisition-related amortization reduced Q2 GAAP EPS by approximately $0.04.

Price increases more than offset higher raw-material costs, although timing lags modestly weighed on margins. Acquisition-related amortization reduced Q2 GAAP EPS by approximately $0.04. Negative Sentiment: ITW’s valuation remains demanding, with the stock trading near its 12-month high and above the median analyst price target of $291. This could limit further upside unless earnings growth continues to improve.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,679.48. This represents a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $2,498,000. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 245,504 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $60,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,263 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $20,508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 586,906 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $146,433,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 4.4%

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $263.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.30. The company has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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