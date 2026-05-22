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IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
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Key Points

  • IMAX shares gapped up sharply on Friday, opening at $38.52 after closing at $33.88 and last trading around $39.18, a move of roughly 14.7%.
  • The rally was driven by takeover speculation after reports said IMAX is exploring a sale and has already held preliminary talks with potential buyers, though no formal bids have been made.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with 10 Buy ratings and 2 Holds, and a consensus price target of $46.67 despite some mixed recent actions.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of IMAX.

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.88, but opened at $38.52. IMAX shares last traded at $39.1840, with a volume of 543,699 shares traded.

More IMAX News

Here are the key news stories impacting IMAX this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMAX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered IMAX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price objective on IMAX from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on IMAX from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.67.

View Our Latest Report on IMAX

IMAX Stock Up 14.7%

The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. IMAX had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 9.08%.The company had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IMAX Corporation will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IMAX news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 8,943 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $333,842.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 765,002 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,524.66. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kevin Douglas sold 330,200 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $12,488,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,657,450 shares in the company, valued at $138,324,759. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,054,284 shares of company stock worth $40,062,532 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 875 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 2,310.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company's stock.

About IMAX

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation is a global leader in immersive entertainment technologies, specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-resolution cameras, projectors, and proprietary software solutions that enhance both film production and theatrical exhibition. The company licenses its premium large-format system to theatre owners and filmmakers around the world, enabling audiences to experience movies with greater clarity, scale and sound fidelity. IMAX also offers turnkey theatre development services, assisting cinema operators with auditorium design, installation and custom branding to optimize the customer experience.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, IMAX has built a reputation for pioneering film-format innovations, including its patented dual 15-perforation, 70-millimeter projection system.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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