IMI (LON:IMI) Insider Luke Grant Buys 5 Shares

IMI plc (LON:IMI - Get Free Report) insider Luke Grant purchased 5 shares of IMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,826 per share, for a total transaction of £141.30.

Luke Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Luke Grant acquired 5 shares of IMI stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,854 per share, with a total value of £142.70.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Luke Grant bought 5 shares of IMI stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,786 per share, with a total value of £139.30.

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IMI Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of LON IMI traded up GBX 10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,872. 565,314 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,416,103. The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 2,836.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,764.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. IMI plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,802.19 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,848.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 3,050 to GBX 3,300 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,250 target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 2,808.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IMI

About IMI

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index.

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