IMI's (IMI) "Sector Perform" Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

IMI (LON:IMI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sector perform" rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 2,850 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.93% from the company's current price.

IMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,250 price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IMI from GBX 3,050 to GBX 3,300 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,380 price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMI presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 3,073.33.

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IMI Stock Performance

IMI stock opened at GBX 2,936 on Friday. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,802.19 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,893.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,803.78. The firm has a market cap of £6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

IMI (LON:IMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 63.40 EPS for the quarter. IMI had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IMI will post 137.9737609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IMI

IMI is a global leader in fluid and motion control, engineering bespoke solutions that enhance safety, productivity and sustainability across critical industries in energy, automation and healthcare. We work in close partnership with customers to design, build and service high-performance valves, actuators and control systems that solve complex engineering challenges. Our solutions are a small part of our customers' systems – but they play a critical role in how those systems perform. By combining deep technical expertise with real customer insight, we deliver solutions that are precisely engineered for impact. Through our One IMI model, we combine commercial excellence, market-led innovation and continuous improvement to scale what works across the business.

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