Immatics (IMTX) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.43) per share and revenue of $11.9030 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). Immatics had a negative net margin of 572.35% and a negative return on equity of 47.36%. The business had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 million. On average, analysts expect Immatics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Immatics Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of Immatics stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The business's fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMTX. Weiss Ratings downgraded Immatics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Immatics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Immatics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Immatics in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on IMTX

Institutional Trading of Immatics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Immatics by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Immatics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V. NASDAQ: IMTX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-based immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company leverages its proprietary discovery and engineering platforms to identify tumor-specific peptide targets and develop therapies that harness the power of a patient's immune system. Immatics' approach aims to generate durable responses by guiding T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells with high precision.

At the core of Immatics' technology suite is the XPRESIDENT® platform, which mines the cancer peptidome to uncover novel tumor antigens naturally presented on the surface of cancer cells.

Further Reading

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