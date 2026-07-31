Immersion (IMMR) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $304.5850 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, July 27, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Immersion had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.26%.The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $230.00 million.

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Immersion Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.94 million, a PE ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. Immersion has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Immersion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMMR shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Immersion to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Immersion from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. BWS Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Immersion in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Immersion from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.50.

View Our Latest Report on IMMR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immersion

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Immersion by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the software maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Immersion by 677.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,738 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the second quarter worth $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company's stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation is a technology company specializing in the development and licensing of haptic feedback solutions. The company's proprietary software and hardware technologies enable devices to simulate the sense of touch, enhancing user experiences across a range of electronic products. Immersion's core offerings include touch-feedback algorithms, software development kits, and reference designs that can be integrated into smartphones, gaming controllers, wearable devices, automotive infotainment systems, medical simulators and virtual or augmented reality platforms.

Since its founding in 1993, Immersion has built an extensive intellectual property portfolio of more than 950 issued patents worldwide.

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