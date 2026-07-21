ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.91 and traded as high as $11.27. ImmuCell shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 24,451 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICCC has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised ImmuCell to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ImmuCell in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, ImmuCell presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ImmuCell

ImmuCell Stock Up 0.2%

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $100.91 million, a P/E ratio of -185.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 4.82.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.40 million. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Boekhorst Paul Francis Oliv Te acquired 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $75,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $168,779.65. The trade was a 81.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ImmuCell

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steadtrust LLC raised its stake in ImmuCell by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Steadtrust LLC now owns 56,770 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 25,070 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ImmuCell by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmuCell during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ImmuCell by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,852 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ImmuCell by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,030 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation NASDAQ: ICCC is a biotechnology company that develops, manufactures, and markets immunological products and diagnostic assays designed to enhance animal health in dairy and beef cattle. Headquartered in Portland, Maine, the company focuses on supporting herd health management through its portfolio of passive immunology solutions and veterinary diagnostics.

The company's flagship offering, CalfGuard natural colostrum supplement, is formulated to promote the passive transfer of antibodies in newborn calves and reduce the incidence of neonatal diseases.

Further Reading

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