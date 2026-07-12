Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMRX. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Wednesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immuneering has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.57.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Immuneering

Immuneering Price Performance

Immuneering stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. 827,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,130. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $330.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.41. Immuneering has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that Immuneering will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Immuneering

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 4th quarter worth $17,601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Immuneering by 128.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,244 shares of the company's stock worth $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Immuneering by 1,289.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,402,238 shares of the company's stock worth $15,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,958 shares of the company's stock worth $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 195,176 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,602,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Nasdaq: IMRX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging artificial intelligence and its proprietary RABIT (Repurposing and Accelerating Biotechnology Tools) platform to design and optimize small-molecule and peptide therapies. By analyzing large-scale biomedical datasets, Immuneering's machine learning algorithms identify novel drug–target interactions, repurpose existing drug scaffolds and accelerate lead candidate selection. The company's AI-driven approach aims to reduce development timelines and improve therapeutic profiles in areas of high unmet medical need.

The company's lead program, IRX-2, is a small-molecule candidate currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

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