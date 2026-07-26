Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.5714.

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Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. D. Boral Capital downgraded Immunic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Immunic from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th.

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Immunic Price Performance

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.37. Immunic has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.37). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,699,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Immunic by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,105 shares of the company's stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 219,957 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Immunic by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,882,162 shares of the company's stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Immunic by 544.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,419,299 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,888,829 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel oral therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases as well as certain cancers. The company's research strategy centers on small-molecule immunology, aiming to offer targeted treatments with improved safety and tolerability profiles. By modulating key signaling pathways within the immune system, Immunic seeks to address underlying disease mechanisms and achieve durable therapeutic benefits for patients.

Immunic's lead product candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is an oral selective dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical development for conditions including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease and relapsing multiple sclerosis.

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