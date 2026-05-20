ImmunityBio's (IBRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright's price target would suggest a potential upside of 93.30% from the company's current price.

IBRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research set a $12.00 target price on ImmunityBio in a report on Friday, May 8th. D. Boral Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.20.

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ImmunityBio Price Performance

Shares of ImmunityBio stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. ImmunityBio has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ImmunityBio will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Christobel Selecky sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $900,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,850,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,238,360.21. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,500 over the last ninety days. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,814 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,547 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,783 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,872 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about ImmunityBio

Here are the key news stories impacting ImmunityBio this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA accepted ImmunityBio’s supplemental BLA for ANKTIVA plus BCG in BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer with papillary disease and set a PDUFA date of January 6, 2027, keeping a key regulatory path alive for a potential label expansion. Article Title

The FDA accepted ImmunityBio’s supplemental BLA for ANKTIVA plus BCG in BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer with papillary disease and set a PDUFA date of January 6, 2027, keeping a key regulatory path alive for a potential label expansion. Positive Sentiment: ImmunityBio also announced five new U.S. patents for ANKTIVA in combination with BCG, extending intellectual-property protection through 2035 and improving the long-term commercial outlook for the franchise. Article Title

ImmunityBio also announced five new U.S. patents for ANKTIVA in combination with BCG, extending intellectual-property protection through 2035 and improving the long-term commercial outlook for the franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted the company’s bladder-cancer opportunity and broader solid-tumor potential, reinforcing the growth narrative around ANKTIVA. Article Title

Analyst commentary highlighted the company’s bladder-cancer opportunity and broader solid-tumor potential, reinforcing the growth narrative around ANKTIVA. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued class-action reminders and deadline alerts related to alleged misleading cancer-treatment claims and prior FDA warning-letter concerns, adding legal risk and potential distraction for investors. Article Title

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

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