Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.7143.

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Several equities analysts have recently commented on IMCR shares. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Immunocore from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Immunocore from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Immunocore from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Read Our Latest Report on Immunocore

Immunocore Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.42 and a beta of 0.73. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $27.56 and a twelve month high of $40.71.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $106.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.20 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. Immunocore's revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunocore will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Immunocore by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arax Advisory Partners increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company's stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore plc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies that harness the body's own T‐cell response to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company's proprietary ImmTAC (immune mobilising monoclonal T‐cell receptors against cancer) platform utilizes engineered, soluble T‐cell receptor (TCR) molecules designed to recognise intracellular peptide–HLA complexes. By redirecting and activating T cells against disease‐associated targets, Immunocore aims to address malignancies and persistent viral infections with high unmet medical need.

The company's most advanced candidate, tebentafusp, is a bispecific ImmTAC molecule that targets gp100, a melanoma‐associated antigen, and has received regulatory approval for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma.

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