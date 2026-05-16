Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMNM. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Immunome from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Immunome from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Immunome to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.82.

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Immunome Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Immunome stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. Immunome has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.11.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts predict that Immunome will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunome

In other Immunome news, CFO Max Rosett sold 65,000 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,424,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 54,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,184,491.04. The trade was a 54.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Philip Wagenheim sold 36,800 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $753,296.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 369,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,560,533.09. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 139,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,664 in the last 90 days. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Immunome by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,421,987 shares of the company's stock valued at $288,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Immunome by 8,659.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,855,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,144 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Immunome by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,685,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,432 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,710,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in Immunome by 271.2% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,618,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Immunome

Here are the key news stories impacting Immunome this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Immunome and kept a $40 price target , signaling meaningful upside expectations. Immunome NASDAQ: IMNM Given "Buy" Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright maintained a rating on Immunome and kept a , signaling meaningful upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Both HC Wainwright and Lifesci Capital raised earnings estimates for multiple 2026 and 2027 periods, suggesting improved operating expectations. Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Immunome (IMNM), Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

Both HC Wainwright and Lifesci Capital raised earnings estimates for multiple 2026 and 2027 periods, suggesting improved operating expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst forecasts still show Immunome posting losses in 2026 and 2027, keeping attention on future clinical and commercial execution rather than near-term earnings.

Analyst forecasts still show Immunome posting losses in 2026 and 2027, keeping attention on future clinical and commercial execution rather than near-term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Lifesci Capital’s Q4 2026 estimate was still slightly negative despite being updated, reflecting cautious expectations for profitability.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome's approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company's lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

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