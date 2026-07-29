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Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Incyte logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HC Wainwright raised Incyte’s price target to $150 from $140 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying approximately 15.45% upside from the reported share price.
  • Incyte reported quarterly EPS of $3.09 versus the $2.20 consensus estimate and revenue of $1.67 billion, up 37.7% year over year.
  • Despite the bullish target, analyst sentiment remains mixed: the stock has a consensus “hold” rating and an average price target of $113.60, while management raised its 2026 net-sales guidance to $5.13 billion–$5.26 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. HC Wainwright's target price points to a potential upside of 15.45% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Incyte from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Incyte from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $113.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on INCY

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $129.93 on Wednesday. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.60. The stock's 50-day moving average is $107.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 26.71%.The firm's revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Incyte will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Incyte News

Here are the key news stories impacting Incyte this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Incyte reported second-quarter revenue of $1.67 billion, up 37.7% year over year, while adjusted EPS of $3.09 exceeded the $2.20 analyst consensus. The results were driven by stronger product sales, particularly Jakafi and Opzelura. Incyte quarterly earnings report
  • Positive Sentiment: Management raised 2026 total net-sales guidance to $5.13 billion-$5.26 billion, from $4.77 billion-$4.94 billion previously. Opzelura guidance was increased to $1.05 billion-$1.10 billion following a CMS-related settlement. Incyte 2026 sales guidance
  • Positive Sentiment: Opzelura net sales surged 173% to $450 million, including a $246 million one-time, non-cash benefit related to the CMS agreement. Hematology and Oncology portfolio sales rose 69% to $222 million, supporting management’s view that Incyte is becoming less dependent on a single drug. Incyte second-quarter revenue growth
  • Positive Sentiment: Investors also received a more visible catalyst pipeline, with Incyte expecting approximately ten clinical data readouts—including four registrational trials—in the second half of 2026. Incyte no longer a one-drug story

About Incyte

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company's research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company's flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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