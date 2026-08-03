Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Announces Earnings Results

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $4.86, FiscalAI reports. Indivior had a net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 219.26%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.55 million.

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Indivior Stock Performance

Shares of INDV stock opened at $40.01 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.49. Indivior has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INDV. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Indivior from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Indivior from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Indivior in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Indivior presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Indivior

Insider Activity at Indivior

In related news, insider Christian Heidbreder sold 18,586 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $764,628.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,124.18. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Ryan Preblick sold 36,000 shares of Indivior stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,357,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 284,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,112.70. This trade represents a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the second quarter worth $26,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company's stock.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company's portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.

Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.

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