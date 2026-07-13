Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Insider Christian Heidbreder Sells 18,586 Shares of Stock

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV - Get Free Report) insider Christian Heidbreder sold 18,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $764,628.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,612,124.18. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get Indivior alerts: Sign Up

Indivior Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INDV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,553. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business's fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02. Indivior PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter. Indivior had a net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 219.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indivior

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,781,000. MRA Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,224,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Indivior from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays began coverage on Indivior in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Indivior from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $40.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on INDV

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company's portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.

Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Indivior, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Indivior wasn't on the list.

While Indivior currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here