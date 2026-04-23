Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Reaches New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.35 and last traded at $58.32, with a volume of 470661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.50.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on IFNNY. UBS Group downgraded Infineon Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infineon Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Infineon Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies Stock Up 3.2%

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.39.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.65 billion. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG OTCMKTS: IFNNY is a global semiconductor manufacturer that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor and system solutions. The company's product portfolio includes power semiconductors and modules, microcontrollers and system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, analog and mixed-signal components, sensors and security controllers. Infineon's technologies are used to enable energy-efficient power conversion, electrification, connectivity and secure data processing across multiple end markets.

Infineon was formed as a spin-off from Siemens AG in 1999 and is headquartered near Munich in Neubiberg, Germany.

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