InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Stock Price Up 32.5% - Should You Buy?

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX - Get Free Report) shares rose 32.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 7,901,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,302% from the average daily volume of 563,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IFRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on InflaRx from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on InflaRx

InflaRx Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $114.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.49.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of ($0.04) million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InflaRx N.V. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InflaRx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in InflaRx by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,933,910 shares of the company's stock worth $8,013,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in InflaRx by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,000 shares of the company's stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 1,065,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,316,000. Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in shares of InflaRx by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,757,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 26,677 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company's stock.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V. is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies targeting the complement system, with an emphasis on the complement‐1a (C5a) pathway. The company's lead product candidate, vilobelimab (IFX‐1), is a monoclonal antibody designed to selectively inhibit C5a, a potent pro‐inflammatory peptide implicated in a range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. InflaRx seeks to address high‐unmet medical needs by advancing treatments for conditions such as hidradenitis suppurativa, pyoderma gangrenosum and other rare and severe inflammatory disorders.

Vilobelimab has been evaluated in multiple Phase II trials, demonstrating proof of concept in reducing key inflammatory markers and improving clinical outcomes.

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