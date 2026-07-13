Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ) Shares Down 9.4% - Here's What Happened

Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ - Get Free Report) dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.1150. Approximately 7,791,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 9,681,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Get Infleqtion alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Infleqtion in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Infleqtion in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Infleqtion to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Infleqtion in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "sell (d)" rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Infleqtion in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infleqtion has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INFQ

Infleqtion Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.94.

Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The quantum tech company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infleqtion will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Infleqtion

In other news, Director Maverick Capital Ltd sold 1,797,637 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $28,941,955.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Singer sold 1,797,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $28,941,955.70. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,161,988 shares of company stock valued at $443,111,218.

About Infleqtion

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Infleqtion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Infleqtion wasn't on the list.

While Infleqtion currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here