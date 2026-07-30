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Informa (LON:INF) Posts Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Informa logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Informa reported 6.8% underlying revenue growth in the first half and reaffirmed full-year guidance, including a slightly higher margin outlook, a larger share buyback, and an increased interim dividend.
  • B2B live events grew 8% and Taylor & Francis exceeded 5% growth, but Middle East disruptions are delaying revenue and some 2026 launches, while Informa TechTarget revenue fell 1% amid AI displacement and weak U.S. enterprise technology demand.
  • Shares rose to GBX 913.80, while analysts maintained a generally positive stance: five rate the stock Buy and one Hold, producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and a GBX 1,093.33 price target.
  • Interested in Informa? Here are five stocks we like better.

Informa (LON:INF - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 26.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Informa had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 0.87%.

Here are the key takeaways from Informa's conference call:

  • Underlying revenue grew 6.8% in the first half, with profit growth slightly ahead of revenue despite the loss of Middle East revenue; management reaffirmed full-year guidance, expects a slightly higher full-year margin, and increased both the share buyback and interim dividend.
  • B2B live events delivered 8% growth, with broad geographic strength and expected acceleration in the second half. Management is targeting at least 7% growth for the full year, supported by pricing, new launches, geographic expansion, ticketing, and greater use of customer data.
  • Middle East disruption has caused revenue deferrals and the postponement of some 2026 launches, particularly because international exhibitors face travel and logistics constraints. Informa is retaining its regional cost base and expects to roll some business into 2027, creating execution and near-term earnings risk.
  • Taylor & Francis continued to improve, posting slightly more than 5% underlying growth and progressing toward management’s goal of becoming a reliable 5%+ growth business by 2027. The company is investing in international sales, corporate and “prosumer” customers, digital platforms, and AI-enabled processing while maintaining content quality.
  • Informa TechTarget remains below expectations, with revenue down 1% amid AI-related displacement, weakness in the U.S. enterprise technology market, and integration complexity. Management estimates a potential revenue gap of roughly $30 million–$50 million and is focused on returning the business to growth before 2027.

Informa Price Performance

Shares of LON INF traded up GBX 5.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 913.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,202,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,529,473. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 719 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,000. The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 860.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 832.56. The stock has a market cap of £11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,142.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,285 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Informa from GBX 1,000 to GBX 850 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,093.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INF

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen A. Carter acquired 222 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 809 per share, for a total transaction of £1,795.98. Also, insider Gareth Wright acquired 222 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 809 per share, with a total value of £1,795.98. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Informa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our events, digital products and academic research services connect specialists with knowledge, helping them learn more, know more and do more. We do this in dozens of specialist markets and subject matter categories, including in Healthcare & Pharma, Technology, Finance, Education, Marketing, Health & Nutrition, Foodservice, and many more. And we do this through a range of products and services, including major live events, specialist media and content, expert research articles, books and open research platforms, accredited training, buyer discovery services, and digital demand and lead-generation services.

See Also

Earnings History for Informa (LON:INF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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