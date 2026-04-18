Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.50.

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Information Services Group Price Performance

Shares of III stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The business's 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $61.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.11 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Information Services Group by 603.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,318 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 412,018 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,177,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,687,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Information Services Group by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 771,444 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 262,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Information Services Group by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 539,232 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 219,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company's stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc (ISG) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm specializing in digital transformation, sourcing strategies and technology-driven business operations. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, the company leverages deep market insights and data analytics to help clients optimize cost structures, accelerate growth and navigate complex technology landscapes. Since its founding in 2006, ISG has cultivated expertise across industries including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and the public sector.

ISG's core offerings include sourcing advisory, managed governance, market intelligence and research services.

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