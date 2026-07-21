ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ING. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded ING Group from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research downgraded ING Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating on shares of ING Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of ING Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On ING Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in ING Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ING Group by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of ING Group by 57.0% during the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ING Group by 359.9% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Group Stock Down 0.4%

ING Group stock opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. ING Group has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The firm's fifty day moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

ING Group (NYSE:ING - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. ING Group had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $616.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ING Group will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ING Group

ING Group N.V. is a Dutch multinational financial services company headquartered in Amsterdam. Formed through the consolidation of Dutch financial businesses, ING operates as a banking and financial services group that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporates and institutional clients. The company is organized under a two-tier governance model common in the Netherlands, with an Executive Board responsible for day-to-day management and a Supervisory Board providing oversight.

ING's principal activities include retail and direct banking, commercial and wholesale banking, corporate lending, transaction services and cash management, and a range of investment and savings products.

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