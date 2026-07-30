Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.570-3.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0 billion-$8.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.9 billion.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts: Sign Up

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.23. 4,541,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.17. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.69. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $68.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.96 billion. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.570-3.570 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Ingersoll Rand's payout ratio is 5.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IR. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore set a $84.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ingersoll Rand

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6,210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. EFG International AG purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 50.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company's stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ingersoll Rand, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ingersoll Rand wasn't on the list.

While Ingersoll Rand currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here