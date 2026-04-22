Ingersoll Rand Q1 EPS Forecast Reduced by Zacks Research

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Ingersoll Rand in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand's current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts: Sign Up

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Read Our Latest Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.3%

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $84.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $70.32 and a 1-year high of $100.96. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.33. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $87.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $3,807,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 18.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,028 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 340.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 28,367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 98,517 shares in the company, valued at $9,506,890.50. This represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Humphrey sold 4,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $412,370.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,299,969.70. This represents a 15.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 424,263 shares of company stock valued at $40,828,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio is 5.52%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ingersoll Rand, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ingersoll Rand wasn't on the list.

While Ingersoll Rand currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here