Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.720-0.820 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.6 billion-$14.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.4 billion.

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Ingram Micro Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Ingram Micro stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.46. 918,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.78. Ingram Micro has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.85 billion. Ingram Micro had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 0.66%.Ingram Micro has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingram Micro will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingram Micro from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ingram Micro from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingram Micro from $27.50 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ingram Micro

Insider Transactions at Ingram Micro

In related news, VP Augusto Aragone sold 10,000 shares of Ingram Micro stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 140,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,213,950. This trade represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 5,167,069 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $150,000,013.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 177,466,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,847,240.57. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 5,227,069 shares of company stock valued at $151,765,013 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingram Micro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingram Micro by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,126,480 shares of the company's stock worth $66,719,000 after acquiring an additional 673,840 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ingram Micro by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,663,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,834,000 after purchasing an additional 556,931 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingram Micro by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,323,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,444,000 after purchasing an additional 293,562 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingram Micro by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,843,000 after purchasing an additional 482,723 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingram Micro by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,737 shares of the company's stock worth $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter.

Ingram Micro Company Profile

Ingram Micro, headquartered in Irvine, California, is a global technology distributor and supply chain services provider. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker INGM, the company connects leading technology manufacturers, cloud providers and channel partners through an integrated portfolio of products and services. Ingram Micro's end-to-end solutions span product distribution, cloud enablement, e-commerce, logistics and lifecycle management, enabling customers of all sizes to bring new technology to market efficiently.

The company's offerings are organized across several core areas.

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