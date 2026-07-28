Ingredion (INGR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.74 per share and revenue of $1.8339 billion for the quarter. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.10). Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ingredion to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $102.81. 115,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,208. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $94.44 and a 52 week high of $134.77.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Ingredion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ingredion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ingredion from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ingredion from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ingredion

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 10,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company's stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the company's stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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