Inhibrx Biosciences (INBX) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Inhibrx Biosciences to announce earnings of ($2.28) per share for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.47). On average, analysts expect Inhibrx Biosciences to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Inhibrx Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ INBX opened at $84.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 3.51. Inhibrx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $155.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibrx Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Inhibrx Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Inhibrx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Inhibrx Biosciences by 71.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inhibrx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Inhibrx Biosciences to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Inhibrx Biosciences to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Inhibrx Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $150.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INBX

Inhibrx Biosciences Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, headquartered in La Jolla, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation protein therapeutics. The company's proprietary protein engineering platform enables the design and production of multispecific and multivalent biologics with tailored binding characteristics and favorable pharmacokinetic properties. By leveraging high-throughput screening and structure-based design, Inhibrx aims to create molecules that address challenging targets in oncology, regenerative medicine and other areas of unmet medical need.

The company's lead candidate, INBRX-109, is a tetravalent agonist of the receptor tyrosine kinase ROR2 designed to stimulate tissue repair and regeneration.

Further Reading

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