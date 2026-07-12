Go Pro
→ The dollar reset no one told you about (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
Inhibrx Biosciences logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Inhibrx Biosciences from sell to hold, adding to a mixed analyst outlook that currently averages a Hold rating with a $150 price target.
  • The stock fell 10.4% to $93.01, while trading volume came in slightly above average; the company’s shares remain volatile with a beta of 3.41.
  • Inhibrx recently reported a quarterly EPS loss of $2.15, which was wider than the expected $1.68 loss, and analysts expect the company to post -10.15 EPS for the full year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Inhibrx Biosciences.

Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lifesci Capital raised Inhibrx Biosciences to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx Biosciences to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $150.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Inhibrx Biosciences

Inhibrx Biosciences Trading Down 10.4%

Inhibrx Biosciences stock traded down $10.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.01. 369,246 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,554. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.62. Inhibrx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $155.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 3.41.

Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.47). Research analysts predict that Inhibrx Biosciences will post -10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibrx Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Inhibrx Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Inhibrx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Inhibrx Biosciences by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 707 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Inhibrx Biosciences by 71.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,886 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company's stock.

About Inhibrx Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Inhibrx, Inc, headquartered in La Jolla, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation protein therapeutics. The company's proprietary protein engineering platform enables the design and production of multispecific and multivalent biologics with tailored binding characteristics and favorable pharmacokinetic properties. By leveraging high-throughput screening and structure-based design, Inhibrx aims to create molecules that address challenging targets in oncology, regenerative medicine and other areas of unmet medical need.

The company's lead candidate, INBRX-109, is a tetravalent agonist of the receptor tyrosine kinase ROR2 designed to stimulate tissue repair and regeneration.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Inhibrx Biosciences Right Now?

Before you consider Inhibrx Biosciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Inhibrx Biosciences wasn't on the list.

While Inhibrx Biosciences currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
From Reagan Gold Group (Ad)
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
From TradeSmith (Ad)
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Market‘s Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody‘s Watching
The Stock Market's Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody's Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines