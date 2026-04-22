InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.42 and traded as high as $14.71. InMode shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 361,246 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on InMode in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Read Our Latest Report on INMD

InMode Stock Down 0.4%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $919.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.12.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.64 million. InMode had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 25.33%.InMode's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of InMode

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the third quarter worth $37,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in InMode by 93.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. NASDAQ: INMD is a medical technology company headquartered in Israel that develops, manufactures and markets devices for aesthetic and medical treatments. The company specializes in energy-based technologies, primarily radiofrequency platforms, designed to deliver minimally-invasive and non-invasive procedures.

InMode's product portfolio encompasses a range of modular systems targeting body contouring, facial rejuvenation, skin tightening and other cosmetic applications. Key offerings include devices built on proprietary radiofrequency and radiofrequency-assisted lipolysis, enabling physicians to perform treatments such as tissue coagulation, skin resurfacing and subdermal volumizing with reduced downtime.

The company distributes its technologies through direct sales operations and distribution partners, serving medical professionals across multiple geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

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