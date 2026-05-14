Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wedbush Analyst Says

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wedbush from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Wedbush's price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.26% from the company's current price.

INOD has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Innodata in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Innodata from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, BWS Financial restated a "top pick" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Innodata in a report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.00.

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Innodata Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of INOD opened at $88.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 2.40. Innodata has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business's fifty day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.87.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.34. Innodata had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company's revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Innodata will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Innodata

In other Innodata news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 242,901 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $21,897,525.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 95,179 shares in the company, valued at $8,580,386.85. The trade was a 71.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $350,374.98. The trade was a 88.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Innodata

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INOD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the third quarter worth approximately $4,876,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at $5,750,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innodata in the third quarter valued at $1,834,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the third quarter valued at about $3,877,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 350,928 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $17,880,000 after buying an additional 95,002 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innodata News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Innodata this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says Innodata’s first-quarter results triggered a major momentum surge, with the company’s strong revenue and earnings beat reinforcing its AI/data-services growth story. Benzinga article

Recent coverage says Innodata’s first-quarter results triggered a major momentum surge, with the company’s strong revenue and earnings beat reinforcing its AI/data-services growth story. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary has highlighted Innodata as an AI infrastructure and data-center play, which may be supporting investor optimism after its recent run-up. Yahoo Finance article

Analyst commentary has highlighted Innodata as an AI infrastructure and data-center play, which may be supporting investor optimism after its recent run-up. Positive Sentiment: The company’s Q1 earnings call was described as “blowout,” suggesting the results and outlook continued to attract bullish attention. TipRanks article

The company’s Q1 earnings call was described as “blowout,” suggesting the results and outlook continued to attract bullish attention. Neutral Sentiment: Maxim Group lowered multiple earnings estimates for 2026-2027, which is a valuation headwind, although some revised forecasts still remain above broader consensus levels.

Maxim Group lowered multiple earnings estimates for 2026-2027, which is a valuation headwind, although some revised forecasts still remain above broader consensus levels. Negative Sentiment: COO Ashok Mishra sold 242,901 shares and Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 30,000 shares, a combined insider disposition of more than $24 million that may pressure sentiment.

COO Ashok Mishra sold 242,901 shares and Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 30,000 shares, a combined insider disposition of more than $24 million that may pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Unusual put-option buying suggests some traders are hedging against downside after the stock’s sharp advance. American Banking News article

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc NASDAQ: INOD is a digital services and technology company that specializes in data engineering and artificial intelligence solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the company provides structured content and digital transformation services to publishers, media companies, legal and compliance organizations, and other information-intensive industries. Innodata's platform enables clients to convert unstructured text, images and multimedia into high‐quality, machine‐readable formats that support search, analytics and AI model training.

The firm's offerings include content enrichment, metadata management, taxonomy development, digital asset management and data annotation services.

Further Reading

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