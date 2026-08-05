Innospec Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Innospec NASDAQ: IOSP reported higher second-quarter revenue and net income as all three operating segments posted double-digit sales growth and operating-income gains, while the company continued repair and optimization work at its North Carolina Performance Chemicals facilities.

Total revenue rose 12% to $491.4 million in the second quarter of 2026, from $439.7 million a year earlier. Net income attributable to Innospec increased to $30.8 million from $23.5 million. GAAP earnings per share were $1.25, compared with $0.94 in the prior-year quarter. Excluding special items, adjusted earnings per share were $1.27, compared with $1.26 a year earlier.

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Adjusted EBITDA was $50.1 million, up from $49.1 million in the year-earlier period, while overall gross margin increased slightly to 28.1% from 28.0%.

Segment Results

Performance Chemicals: Revenue increased 9% to $190.3 million. A 2% decline in volume was offset by an 8% favorable price mix and a 3% favorable currency impact. Operating income rose 15% to $16.4 million, though gross margin declined modestly to 17.3% from 17.5%.

Revenue increased 9% to $190.3 million. A 2% decline in volume was offset by an 8% favorable price mix and a 3% favorable currency impact. Operating income rose 15% to $16.4 million, though gross margin declined modestly to 17.3% from 17.5%. Fuel Specialties: Revenue rose 12% to $185.7 million, supported by 7% volume growth, a 3% improvement in price mix and a 2% currency benefit. Operating income increased 3% to $36.3 million. Gross margin declined to 36.6% from 38.1%, primarily due to weaker sales mix.

Revenue rose 12% to $185.7 million, supported by 7% volume growth, a 3% improvement in price mix and a 2% currency benefit. Operating income increased 3% to $36.3 million. Gross margin declined to 36.6% from 38.1%, primarily due to weaker sales mix. Oilfield Services: Revenue climbed 14% to $115.4 million. Operating income increased 40% to $8.7 million, while gross margin improved to 32.3% from 29.6%, reflecting a more favorable sales mix.

President and CEO Patrick Williams said Performance Chemicals benefited from operating leverage, while Fuel Specialties continued to produce results within its targeted margin range. He said Oilfield Services improved both sequentially and from a year earlier, aided by a recent expansion in drag-reducing agent, or DRA, capacity.

North Carolina Repairs and Capacity Plans

Management said the company remains focused on repairs and process improvements at its North Carolina facilities following earlier disruptions. Williams said the work was approximately 60% complete and that Innospec expects the facilities to be fully repaired and optimized by the end of the fourth quarter.

The immediate priority has been meeting contractual customer volumes, according to Williams. The company said its Performance Chemicals business remained supply constrained during the second quarter and expects third-quarter results in the segment to be broadly similar to the second quarter. Additional capacity is expected to emerge in the latter part of the fourth quarter at the earliest, and more likely in the first quarter of 2027.

Williams said the completed work should improve yields, safety and available capacity. He estimated that the project could increase capacity by more than 10% next year, though he said it was too early to place a precise figure on the volume benefit. Management also expects new products and formulation changes to support the segment’s margin profile once capacity becomes available.

Chief Financial Officer Ian Cleminson said the company has managed raw-material inflation through pricing actions and, where possible, reformulating products for customers. He described market conditions as volatile, with prices moving rapidly, but said the company expects to continue passing through costs where needed.

Fuel Margins and Oilfield Opportunities

In Fuel Specialties, Cleminson said the year-over-year gross-margin decline was driven mostly by sales mix, with some contribution from pricing. Because the segment’s raw materials are largely crude-derivative based, the business experiences a lag between changing input costs and contractual pricing adjustments.

Management expects some additional sequential gross-margin pressure in the third quarter as it works through that lag, but said it does not view the situation as concerning. Cleminson said Innospec expects Fuel Specialties’ third-quarter results to be similar to the second quarter and described the business as positioned for a strong second half.

Oilfield Services benefited from strong uptake of newly expanded DRA capacity. Williams said most of the added capacity is nearly sold out, with new customers added in North America and shipments increasing to the Middle East, including for the East-West pipeline and other pipeline routes in that corridor. He said the company is discussing a potential additional DRA expansion.

Williams said Innospec sees opportunities for new technologies in U.S. shale markets, South America and Mexico. Regarding Mexico, he said the company is seeing more conversations and customer outreach but is not counting on a material contribution this year or next year. He added that Innospec will remain cautious about payment terms in that market.

Balance Sheet and Outlook

Cash from operating activities was $7.2 million before capital expenditures of $16.5 million. Innospec repurchased just over 87,000 shares for $6.4 million during the quarter. As of June 30, the company held $250.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and had no debt.

The company also paid its semiannual dividend of $0.92 per share. Williams said Innospec’s debt-free balance sheet provides flexibility for organic investment, acquisitions, dividend growth and share repurchases.

For the second half of 2026, management expects further operating-income growth in Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services, along with steady performance in Fuel Specialties. The company also expects working-capital initiatives to support higher operating cash flow during the second half.

About Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Incorporated NASDAQ: IOSP is a global specialty chemicals company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. The company operates through three principal business segments: Fuel Specialties, Oilfield Services, and Performance Chemicals. In the Fuel Specialties segment, Innospec develops and supplies additives designed to enhance octane levels, improve combustion efficiency, reduce emissions and prevent deposit formation in gasoline and diesel engines. Its Oilfield Services division provides chemical technologies—such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and demulsifiers—to support exploration, drilling, production optimization and enhanced oil recovery operations.

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