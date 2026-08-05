Innovative Industrial Properties Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Innovative Industrial Properties NYSE: IIPR reported second-quarter revenue of $63.3 million and adjusted funds from operations of $53 million, or $1.83 per diluted share, as the cannabis-focused real estate investment trust advanced leasing efforts, completed a major life sciences investment commitment and refinanced its balance sheet.

Revenue declined from $69 million in the first quarter, while AFFO decreased from $53.4 million, or $1.88 per diluted share. Chief Financial Officer David Smith said the declines were primarily driven by reduced payments from certain defaulted tenants, partially offset by contractual rent escalations and additional leasing revenue.

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Leasing Activity and Tenant Transitions

The company said it executed new leases totaling approximately 389,000 square feet across five properties in California, Illinois and Ohio during the first half of 2026. That activity is in addition to 488,000 square feet of agreements involving four properties formerly leased to 4Front Ventures. Those agreements remain subject to due diligence, licensing and regulatory approvals.

Chief Investment Officer Ben Regin said the company expects to regain possession of two Florida properties totaling 593,000 square feet following Parallel’s default on lease obligations. President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Smithers said Innovative Industrial Properties intends to coordinate an orderly transition of possession with Parallel while retaining its rights and remedies under the leases.

Management characterized Florida as the country’s largest medical cannabis market, citing its patient base, consumer demand and limited-license structure. Regin said the company is already receiving interest in the two properties and believes the state’s market conditions could support demand for the facilities.

Across the executed leases and 4Front-related agreements, the company described approximately 877,000 square feet of gross leasing activity. Regin said estimated average total leasing costs for those assets are expected to be less than $5 per square foot. He also said lease commencement generally takes more than nine to 12 months after execution because of abatement periods and licensing requirements.

During the question-and-answer session, Regin said the company has multiple additional assets under letters of intent and in various stages of negotiation, though timing remains uncertain due to diligence requirements. Management said it hopes to convert some of those discussions into additional leasing activity during the remainder of 2026 and into 2027.

Asset Sales and Capital Recycling

Innovative Industrial Properties completed the $88.5 million sale of a 389,000-square-foot New York facility to Vireo Growth under a tenant purchase option. The company received an approximately $39 million down payment and provided roughly $49 million in seller financing carrying a 15% interest rate.

The company also sold an undeveloped land site in San Marcos, Texas, and is under contract to sell retail properties in Michigan and California, subject to closing conditions and contingencies. Together with the earlier sale of an Arizona dispensary property, management said the transactions reflect an effort to monetize selected assets and recycle capital.

Regin said the San Marcos property had been acquired through a transaction with Parallel and was never developed with cannabis-specific improvements. While management views Texas as a potential opportunity, it determined that redeploying capital into other investments was preferable to waiting through what it viewed as a lengthy development and approval timeline.

Life Sciences Investment Expands

The company fully funded the remaining $120 million of its $270 million commitment to IQHQ, a life sciences real estate platform. Executive Chairman Alan Gold said the most recent funding was generating a yield of more than 14% and described life sciences investments as a potential source of larger-scale deployment opportunities.

IQHQ recently entered a long-term lease with clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company AdvanCell for the full 128,000-square-foot 1 Corporate Drive building at Innovation Park in Andover, Massachusetts. AdvanCell said the facility is expected to serve as its U.S. manufacturing site and global headquarters.

Regin said the AdvanCell lease follows IQHQ’s previously announced 244,000-square-foot lease with Lila Sciences at Alewife Park, representing approximately 372,000 square feet of gross leasing across the two assets since Innovative Industrial Properties made its initial IQHQ investment.

Management cited third-party reports from CBRE and JLL indicating improving life sciences leasing activity and venture capital funding, while noting that vacancy remains elevated. Regin said the development pipeline has declined substantially from its 2023 peak and that much of the remaining new supply is pre-leased.

Financing Activity and Cannabis Market Outlook

During the quarter, Innovative Industrial Properties completed nearly $150 million of secured term loan financings through five transactions. It also raised $35 million through its common-stock at-the-market program and $21 million through its preferred-stock ATM program.

The proceeds, along with cash and revolving credit availability, supported repayment of $291 million of notes due in May. In June, the company issued $402.5 million of 6% exchangeable notes due in 2029, after upsizing the offering in response to investor demand. It repurchased approximately $80.5 million of common stock in connection with the transaction and used part of the remaining proceeds to repay revolver borrowings.

Smith said the company ended the quarter with $300 million in total liquidity. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 1.7 times, and net debt to total gross assets was 14%.

Smithers also pointed to continued federal cannabis reform developments, including the completion of a Drug Enforcement Administration hearing on proposed marijuana rescheduling from Schedule I to Schedule III. He said the matter now goes to an administrative law judge for a recommended decision before returning to the DEA for final action.

At the state level, Smithers said Virginia established a regulated adult-use retail cannabis market, with sales expected to begin July 1, 2027. He also cited Trulieve’s New York Stock Exchange listing and potential major-exchange listings involving Curaleaf, Verano and Ascend Wellness as signs that cannabis operators could gain broader access to institutional investors and traditional capital sources.

About Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators in the regulated U.S. cannabis industry. The company’s portfolio includes greenhouse facilities, indoor cultivation sites, processing and distribution centers, and other purpose-built properties designed to meet stringent regulatory and operational requirements. By structuring long-term net leases, Innovative Industrial Properties provides its tenants with capital to expand and modernize their operations while maintaining stable, predictable rental income streams.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Innovative Industrial Properties was the first publicly traded REIT in the medical-cannabis sector.

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