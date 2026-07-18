Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

ISSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered Innovative Solutions and Support from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Innovative Solutions and Support from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 754,488 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $14,290,000 after buying an additional 275,286 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,174 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 288,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 556,188 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,866 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 386,370 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 62,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,833 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

ISSC stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $330.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Solutions and Support will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc NASDAQ: ISSC is a provider of technology solutions and mission support services to U.S. federal government agencies, with a focus on defense, intelligence, and national security programs. The company delivers integrated program management, systems engineering, and advanced IT infrastructure support designed to enhance operational readiness and maintain secure, scalable environments for mission-critical operations.

Its core service offerings include systems integration, custom software development, data analytics, cybersecurity, and logistics management.

Further Reading

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