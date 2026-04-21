Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.82 and traded as high as $22.12. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 646,269 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISSC. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, JonesTrading upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Solutions and Support presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ISSC

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Down 3.7%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $376.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.82 million. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 7,484.2% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 589.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,113 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,386 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc NASDAQ: ISSC is a provider of technology solutions and mission support services to U.S. federal government agencies, with a focus on defense, intelligence, and national security programs. The company delivers integrated program management, systems engineering, and advanced IT infrastructure support designed to enhance operational readiness and maintain secure, scalable environments for mission-critical operations.

Its core service offerings include systems integration, custom software development, data analytics, cybersecurity, and logistics management.

Further Reading

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