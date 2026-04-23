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Inplay Oil Cp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Upgraded to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Inplay Oil Cp logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Inplay Oil Cp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) from a "strong sell" to a "hold."
  • Inplay reported Q: EPS $0.07 (beat $0.03 estimate) with revenue $58.45M slightly below the $60.42M consensus, while still showing a negative net margin and negative return on equity.
  • Shares opened at $11.58 with a 52‑week range of $4.72–$13.66 and market cap $324.24M; the company has a negative P/E (-41.36) and focuses on liquids‑rich natural gas development in the Montney and Charlie Lake formations in Western Canada.
  • Five stocks we like better than Inplay Oil Cp.

Inplay Oil Cp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Inplay Oil Cp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IPOOF opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. Inplay Oil Cp has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $324.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Inplay Oil Cp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Inplay Oil Cp had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $58.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.42 million. Analysts expect that Inplay Oil Cp will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inplay Oil Cp

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp OTCMKTS: IPOOF is a Calgary-based exploration and production company focused on the development of oil and natural gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary operations are centered in the Montney and Charlie Lake formations of Alberta and northeast British Columbia, where it holds a significant land position. InPlay's strategy emphasizes liquids-rich natural gas and condensate production, leveraging horizontal drilling and multi-stage completion techniques to enhance well performance and resource recovery.

InPlay's asset portfolio comprises both established conventional reservoirs and emerging unconventional plays.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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