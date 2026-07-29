Inseego (INSG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Inseego to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $39.9040 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Inseego had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $34.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. On average, analysts expect Inseego to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Inseego Stock Performance

INSG stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.53. 50,411 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. Inseego has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on INSG shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Inseego from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Inseego in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inseego

Institutional Trading of Inseego

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 663,660 shares of the technology company's stock worth $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 29,236 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,026 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 317,401 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 429,301 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 110,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,652 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Door Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at $2,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company's stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in 5G and intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) device-to-cloud solutions. The company develops hardware and software platforms designed to connect devices, vehicles and remote locations to high-speed wireless networks. Its core offerings include mobile hotspots, fixed wireless access gateways and ruggedized routers optimized for enterprise, industrial and government applications.

Inseego's product portfolio encompasses 5G MiFi® mobile hotspots, virtual network functions (VNFs) for network management, telematics devices for fleet tracking and asset monitoring, as well as a suite of cloud-native software for device lifecycle management and data analytics.

Further Reading

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