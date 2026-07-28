Insider Buying: Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) Director Purchases 120,582 Shares

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 120,582 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,151,558.10. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,098,479 shares in the company, valued at $163,290,474.45. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,102 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $135,464.94.

On Monday, July 13th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,552 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $58,574.88.

On Friday, June 26th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,876 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $16,846.48.

On Thursday, June 25th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,000 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $275,280.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 124,893 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $1,110,298.77.

On Monday, June 15th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,414 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,571.86.

On Friday, June 12th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 391,019 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $3,351,032.83.

On Thursday, June 11th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 548,580 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,339,267.80.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 103 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $721.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 479,039 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,310,159.49.

Get Artiva Biotherapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Artiva Biotherapeutics Stock Up 2.2%

ARTV traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. 167,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,493. Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $14.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.18.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Artiva Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTV. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 419.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 798,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 644,658 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics by 14,463.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 118,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 117,733 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics from $15.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARTV

Artiva Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of allogeneic “off-the-shelf” cell therapies for cancer. The company's proprietary platform leverages natural killer (NK) cells engineered to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) or other targeting modalities, with the goal of delivering potent anti-tumor activity while minimizing the safety and supply limitations associated with patient-derived (autologous) approaches.

Artiva's pipeline includes multiple lead product candidates designed to address both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Artiva Biotherapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Artiva Biotherapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Artiva Biotherapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here