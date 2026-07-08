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Insider Buying: ATS (TSE:ATS) Insider Acquires 417 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
July 8, 2026
ATS logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ATS insider buying: Insider Steve Emery bought 417 shares of ATS at C$39.12 each on July 7, increasing his holdings by 9.18% to 4,958 shares.
  • Stock and valuation context: ATS shares fell 1.8% to C$38.52, with the company carrying a market cap of C$3.74 billion and trading between a 52-week low of C$33.72 and high of C$49.48.
  • Analyst outlook remains positive: Several analysts have reaffirmed or raised price targets, and ATS currently holds a consensus Buy rating with a target price of C$50.43.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS - Get Free Report) insider Steve Emery acquired 417 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$39.12 per share, with a total value of C$16,313.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 4,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$193,956.96. This trade represents a 9.18% increase in their position.

ATS Stock Down 1.8%

TSE:ATS traded down C$0.69 on Wednesday, reaching C$38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 258,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,960. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.20. ATS Co. has a 1-year low of C$33.72 and a 1-year high of C$49.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.54.

ATS (TSE:ATS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. ATS had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.41%.The business had revenue of C$744.30 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATS. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ATS from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD raised their price objective on shares of ATS from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Desjardins set a C$52.00 target price on shares of ATS and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ATS from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ATS presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$50.43.

View Our Latest Report on ATS

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company's products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products. The company also provides pre-automation solutions, including strategic direction and planning services, as well as aftermarket support.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ATS (TSE:ATS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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