Insider Buying: ATS (TSE:ATS) Insider Acquires 417 Shares

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS - Get Free Report) insider Steve Emery acquired 417 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$39.12 per share, with a total value of C$16,313.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 4,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$193,956.96. This trade represents a 9.18% increase in their position.

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ATS Stock Down 1.8%

TSE:ATS traded down C$0.69 on Wednesday, reaching C$38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 258,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,960. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.20. ATS Co. has a 1-year low of C$33.72 and a 1-year high of C$49.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.54.

ATS (TSE:ATS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. ATS had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.41%.The business had revenue of C$744.30 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATS. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ATS from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD raised their price objective on shares of ATS from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Desjardins set a C$52.00 target price on shares of ATS and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ATS from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ATS presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$50.43.

View Our Latest Report on ATS

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company's products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products. The company also provides pre-automation solutions, including strategic direction and planning services, as well as aftermarket support.

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