Insider Buying: Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Director Purchases $527,650.00 in Stock

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) Director Christopher Mahoney acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.53 per share, with a total value of $527,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,320 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,405,659.60. This represents a 60.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Mahoney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Christopher Mahoney bought 1,500 shares of Bunge Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.60 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00.

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Bunge Global Stock Up 1.1%

Bunge Global stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.56. 2,138,008 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,233. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $134.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company's 50-day moving average is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.75.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.81 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 1.10%.The firm's revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.250-9.750 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Bunge Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.67.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company's stock.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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