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Insider Buying: Centrica (LON:CNA) Insider Buys 468 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Centrica logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Insider Sue Whalley bought 468 shares on April 27 at GBX 208 (£973.44), following a February purchase of 513 shares, indicating continued insider buying activity.
  • Analysts have raised targets (Royal Bank of Canada to GBX 215, Citigroup to GBX 218) and the consensus rating is a Moderate Buy with an average target of GBX 202.40.
  • Shares traded around GBX 207.89, near the 50‑day SMA (GBX 203.68) and above the 200‑day SMA (GBX 185.45); the company has a £9.42bn market cap but a negative P/E (-138.59).
  • Interested in Centrica? Here are five stocks we like better.

Centrica plc (LON:CNA - Get Free Report) insider Sue Whalley bought 468 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 208 per share, with a total value of £973.44.

Sue Whalley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 25th, Sue Whalley acquired 513 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 per share, with a total value of £974.70.

Centrica Price Performance

Shares of LON:CNA traded down GBX 0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 207.89. The company's stock had a trading volume of 33,298,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,060,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 203.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 185.45. The company has a market cap of £9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.39. Centrica plc has a 12-month low of GBX 144.30 and a 12-month high of GBX 220.30.

Centrica (LON:CNA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 11.20 EPS for the quarter. Centrica had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNA. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 200 to GBX 215 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Centrica from GBX 200 to GBX 218 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 202.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNA

Centrica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK's largest energy services workforce. Our Infrastructure businesses bring gas and electricity to the market every day and provide more than half of the UK's gas storage capacity, while our Optimisation business delivers world-class procurement and route-to-market capabilities to the Group and third parties, supporting energy security and our customers' decarbonisation journeys.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Centrica (LON:CNA)

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